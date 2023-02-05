BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family.

A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno.

The restaurant partnered with a group called Unidad Popular Benito Juarez and it is selling mole plates all day to raise funds for the family of the victims of the Half-Moon Bay Shooting Massacre from Oaxaca.

One of the victims provided not just for his immediate family, which includes multiple minors, but also for his parents, and his wife’s parents too. His brother in-law was also shot, but remains hospitalized.

The plates cost $14 each and $10 will go to help out the affected family. The business is located in Howard’s Mini Mart at 4201 Belle Terrace and is open until 8 p.m. tonight.