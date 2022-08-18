BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park.

People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief.

People in the community on Wible Road near Panama Lane say their water went out on Tuesday.

“No water came out, we can’t do the dishes,” Shannon Davis, a resident of the area, said.

Residents there can’t shower or flush their toilets. Instead, they have to scoop water from the complex’s pool. Then walk back home, often braving triple-digit heat, before pouring water directly into their toilets in order to use the restroom.

Residents say their property manager dropped off 30 gallons of bottled water to each house Wednesday.

“Makes this situation a lot more bearable,” Davis said.

Property manager Mark Ingram says the water woes started a month ago, when plumbers said the well was going dry due to the ongoing drought.

“I quickly realized I had no other option but to go to the city of Bakersfield and connect to their water service,” Mark Ingram, Managing Partner at Del Rancho Mobile Home Village, said.

He says the city of Bakersfield took nearly a month to install a water meter, a crucial step to get water flowing. It could take another month to install a permanent water line, so Ingram says he hired contractors for a temporary solution.

“They’re going to show up first thing tomorrow morning, first thing,” Ingram said. “They’re going to connect the temporary water line. As soon as California Water turns the meter on, the water will flow to the residents.”

He says this project should have been completed weeks ago, potentially avoiding an outage.

“The residents have every right to be upset,” Ingram said. “If they want to be upset with somebody, let them be upset with the water district. Because nobody can explain to me why it took 30 days to install a water meter when they knew, they were advised, that well was going dry.”

Meantime Cal Water says setting up service usually takes months rather than weeks but water should return as soon as Friday.

“A typical service like this usually takes two to three months,” Rafael Molina, Assistant District Manager for the California Water Service, said.

“It’s not realistic to just go and cut a hole in a street, and start laying a service line,” Kevin McCusker, Community Affairs Manager for the California Water Service, said. “We have to understand what’s underground there, are there other utility lines? All these steps are laid out to protect public health, and we have to follow all those steps.”

We’ll update this story as soon as we learn more.