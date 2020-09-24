Local residents who volunteer for COVID-19 tests can win two tickets to every Mechanics Bank Arena event for a year

Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield Condors and the County of Kern are teaming up for an effort to encourage widespread COVID-19 testing in the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In an effort to encourage widespread COVID-19 testing in the county, Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield Condors and the County of Kern have partnered to offer residents a chance to win two tickets to every Mechanics Bank Arena event during 2021. Local residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19 from now through Nov. 15 can enter the drawing.

“We are excited to partner with the Condors and the County to help increase testing in our community and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Mechanics Bank Arena General Manager Steve Eckerson.

Related Content County urging residents to get tested for COVID-19 to help move county into next tier of reopening

“It’s time for everyone in Condorstown to get tested to defeat the coronavirus locally,” said Bakersfield Condors President Matthew Riley. “We encourage our community to do their part by getting tested so that Kern County can open back up for business.”

To enter the raffle, visit www.bakersfieldcondors.com/covid-19 or e-mail your COVID-19 test confirmations to covid-19@bakersfieldcondors.com.

The raffle will take place at the end of the year, Kern County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said during Thursday’s public health news briefing.

There are nine free county or state COVID-19 testing sites throughout Kern County that residents can go to. To find locations and make an appointment, visit here or call 211. Additionally, most local healthcare providers such as Omni and Clinica Sierra Vista are also providing testing.