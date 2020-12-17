Local resident to receive new Mazda Miata for helping seniors during pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County resident will be awarded a new car Saturday for creating a volunteer organization that helps seniors with grocery shopping during the pandemic.

Bakersfield Mazda said Ulysis Baal has been selected to receive a 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata for creating “Relief Shoppers”, a group of mostly teen shoppers who deliver items to older adults.

“By rallying volunteers, Ulysis’ act of service has become a grassroots collective able to support families and individuals in four neighboring towns,” according to a release from the dealership. “Although he doesn’t get paid, he finds it the most fulfilling job he’s ever had.”

Baal is one of 50 people across the country who will receive a new Miata through the “Mazda Heroes: Honoring the Human Spirit” program, which acknowledges those who make positive contributions to their community.