Local reggae group Mento Buru to release EP of reimagined holiday songs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local Latin ska reggae group Mento Buru partnered with The Hub of Bakersfield for the release of “East Bakersfield Christmas,” an EP of reimagined holiday favorites.

According to a news release, the EP was titled in honor of the historic and culturally diverse neighborhood where the group formed. The collection is a reflection of the area that boasts a rich musical history of Latin, country, soul, jazz and rock sounds.

Due to a grant from The Hub of Bakersfield’s “Cash for the Arts” program, “East Bakersfield Christmas” will be available to download for free from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31 at thehubofbakersfield.org. It will also be available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora and Youtube, according to a news release.

“The holiday season has traditionally been the busiest time of the year for Mento Buru as a working band,” said lead vocalist Matt Munoz. “We love performing live for the community that has given us so much love and support all these years and truly miss dancing along with our fans. We thank The Hub of Bakersfield for collaborating with us to help bring this fun project to life. We had a great time recording these songs and can’t wait to share them with all of Bakersfield. Merry Christmas everybody!”