BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North of the River recreation park and district is inviting the public to its annual Easter Egg Hunt where children ages one through 10 can attend for free, according to a news release.

Organizers say the event will see participants of different age groups hunt for eggs full of candy and have a chance to win a special prize.

Attendees should bring their own egg baskets and a camera for taking pictures with the Easter bunny for a half hour before the hunt starts, according to organizers.

North of the River Easter Egg Hunt will take place on April 8 at Emerald Cove Park at 4303 Patton Way. The Easter bunny photo-shoot will run from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. before the hunt begins at 10 a.m.

