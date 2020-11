BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local real estate agent, Lucas Contreras, is hosting his third annual turkey and ham giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The flyer states they will be adhering to all of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. It will be a drive through giveaway and they will have live performances. It’s a first come, first serve.

It will be start at 1:00 p.m. at the parking lot of Dollar General on 2900 Niles Street until supplies last.