Local Rams, Bengals fans celebrate their teams’ big wins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Football fans across the country witnessed two championship showdowns that ended with the Rams and Bengals advancing to the big game and the end of the season for the Chiefs and 49ers.

Local celebrations across the city erupted as the Rams took home a pivotal win.

It’s a night of cheer and celebration for the Bengals and Rams fans across the country. The celebration hits an all time high in places like this one here at home and across the Golden Empire.

The Just Wing It location at Marketplace was packed with football fans. They screamed. They cheered in celebration. And winners partied with friends and fellow fans.

“You know what, I didn’t know they were going to win,” Javier llamas said. “I thought they were going to lose. I honestly thought they were. 30 years almost 1988.”



“Because it was against the ‘Niners and we have lost six games in a row against them we really needed this win,” Scott Oba said. “It wasn’t just about the Super Bowl. It was about ending that losing streak against the ‘Niners. This game felt good.”

Fans that lost gritted their teeth but are already looking ahead to next season.

“It doesn’t feel good at all,” Richard Oika said. “I was ready to go straight to the Super Bowl and it is what it is the other team had to win.”

But at the end of the day some fans came together and said it’s about the journey and sometimes not about the end.

“At the end of the day it was California versus California and sadly one of the teams had to lose but with so much division in this country we still have a fighting chance in the Super Bowl with California still in it,” Hector Moreno said.

Just because teams lost doesn’t mean the fans have lost their spirit. Many of them already looking towards next season but for now, all eyes are set on the Rams and Bengals as we get to Super Bowl LVI.