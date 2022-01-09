Local Raiders fans celebrate playoff berth with Sunday Night Football victory over Los Angeles Chargers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Raiders Boosters had a big reason for celebration Sunday as their team clinched a berth in the NFL postseason with a win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Las Vegas Raiders won 35-32 in overtime to earn a spot in the playoffs. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend. The Chargers were eliminated with the loss.

The Raiders booster club was excited to root for local star Derek Carr. The quarterback led the team to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The Raiders play the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m. on KGET.