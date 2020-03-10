Local radio pioneer Ed Hopple dies at age 90

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local radio industry pioneer Ed Hopple has died of cancer at the age of 90.

Hopple died of cancer Sunday at Mercy Southwest Hospital.

At age 90, he would’ve the first to tell you he lived a good life.

Edwards Ritchie Hopple was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Jan. 6, 1930.

He met and married his wife Cathy while serving a stint in the Army in the 1950s.

Hopple entered the advertising business in New York City and managed advertising for the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

At one time, he and Cathy were part-owners of the Biltmore Hotel in North Lake Tahoe.

They then moved to Bakersfield in 1961.

In his book “Wise in the Road” Hopple said moving to Bakersfield was the best decision they ever made.

Ed Hopple was an icon in the local radio and advertising industry. In 1963, he bought radio station KWAK-AM and changed its format to tap into the untapped and underserved Spanish radio market in the Southern Valley.

Mike Allen, Hopple’s friend and a former sales manager for him, said Hopple was onto something nobody was doing at the time.

“From that point on, KWAC was one of the first spanish radio stations in the Central Valley and one of of the few Spanish radio stations in California,” Hopple said.

Hopple added two more radio stations, creating the Spanish Radio Group which is still a powerhouse today.

He would throw big Christmas parties for the group every year which became legendary for the holiday joy and revelry they generated.

The Hopple house on Elm Street in Westchester became famous for its outsized and lavish holiday decorations and drew untold thousands of onlookers from miles around over the years.

Hopple loved life, and lived life to its fullest, always sharing good fortune with others.

“In the 40 years I’ve been with Ed, probably the most giving person I’ve ever met in my life,” Allen said. “Whatever the cause Ed believed in, he gave and he gave not only of his money but with his heart.

“Sid Sheffield once said, one thing about Ed: ‘He sleeps well at night because he knows he’s done right for the day.'”

Funeral services for Ed Hopple are pending.