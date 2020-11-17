Local prostate cancer survivor makes a plea for more testing in the African American community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Since Al Roker’s publicly revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis on the Today show, there has been a lot of talk about how the disease is disproportionately affecting the African American community. Bakersfield native Nick Hill III is a survivor of the dreaded disease and was inspired by the popular weatherman’s plea to get more African American men tested.

“If I had not followed up and gone to the doctor. I would not be sitting here with you today, telling you that I’m free of cancer,” said Hill III.

Cancer is nothing new to this 64-year-old father of six.

“My mom passed away from breast cancer, my two younger sisters passed in their 40s, and my dad passed away from cancer too,” said Hill III.

After years of watching the dreaded disease tear through his family, he knew something was wrong when he said he had difficulty urinating. Still, Hill wasn’t a fan of going to the doctor and remained hesitant. After his blood tests revealed a treatable form of Prostate cancer, Hill’s outlook changed. He quickly realized the importance of these screenings and how they could save more of his loved ones.

“I’m here to tell you right now that you have to get tested,” said Hill III.

According to the National Cancer Institute, African American men are 50% more likely and twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than white men.

Dr. Ravi Patel, a Medical Oncologist at the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center, says, “the best solution is to start the screening earlier for African Americans. Caucasians can start to get screened at 45; however, African Americans need to start at 40.”

Dr. Patel shared that early screenings through a Prostate-specific antigen test (PSA) or physical exam are essential for catching the cancer diagnosis early.

“Anybody who wants a PSA over the age of 40 or 45, we will do it for free,” said Dr. Patel.

For more information on booking a free prostate cancer screening at the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center, call 862-7140.