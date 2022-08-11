BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local program benefitting students was commemorated with a new mural unveiled on Thursday, according to the Assistance League of Bakersfield.

Mayor Karen Goh and representatives of Kern County’s elected officials helped the Assistance League Bakersfield cut the ribbon on the mural.

“We’ve just done a lot of upgrades to the building, having painted the entire outside, and we had a mural depicting Operation School Bell, which is our signature project,” Jeanne Young, President of the Assistance League Bakersfield, said.

Operation School Bell helps kids in need get clothes and other essentials through their schools, according to the league.

The program is funded through the Bargain Box thrift store, where the mural now stands, according to the league.

You can see the mural on Q Street in Downtown Bakersfield.