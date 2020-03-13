Local preschoolers celebrate Arbor Week by planting trees with PG&E

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local preschoolers got to celebrate California Arbor Week by playing in the dirt. Crews with Pacific Gas and Electric paid a visit to the Garden Pathways education center Wednesday. The kids were invited to plant three shade trees in their play area. They also learned about the benefits of trees and how to care for them.

“Doing events like this to ensure the kids have more shade and it’s more comfortable for the school is super important,” said PG&E Spokesperson Katie Allen. “As well as just educating the students of all ages, the importance of safe digging and the importance of what PG&E does here in our community.”

Allen says it’s important to know what kind of trees to plant especially if there are power lines nearby. For more information, visit PG&E’s website.