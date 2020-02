BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The rush of the Super Bowl had police on high alert for drivers driving under the influence Sunday. The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two people while Delano Police conducted their “Super Bowl Enforcement Operation.”

During Sunday’s operation more than 50 vehicles were stopped and 14 citations were issued. Delano Police said there were no arrests made.

Delano Police remind the public that DUI does not just mean booze and driving impaired can result in a DUI.