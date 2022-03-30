BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is National Doctors’ Day, a day to celebrate all our local health professionals especially two local doctors who brought their friendship around the world. They grew up next to each other in Punjab, India. Now, they work side by side at the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center in Bakersfield. Doctors Vikas Ghai and Neeraj Agnihotri say their destinies are intertwined.

“We know each other from India, when I was two and he was four,” said Dr. Agnihotri. “Our parents were colleagues in the same school. As luck would have it, we ended up being next door neighbors.”

“I’ve seen him growing up from early childhood to adulthood,” said Dr. Ghai. “We used to travel together. One of the most memorable trips was to East India, about 2,000 miles from our hometown.”

Both wanted to be physicians from a young age.

“When I was eight years old, my grandmother was sick and she died from breast cancer,” said Dr. Ghai. “I think that was the main changing event that triggered my mom and me to see me as a doctor.”

Dr. Agnihotri says his father is a doctor in India. He was also inspired by watching Dr. Ghai chase his medical dreams.

“Obviously when he joined medical school, that was another cementing factor,” said Dr. Agnihotri.

The two moved to the U.S. in the early 2000s, but they studied in different states. That didn’t stop the aspiring physicians from talking nearly every day.

“I was in Ohio, he was in New York,” said Dr. Ghai.

“I still have his emails from 2002, 2003, 2004, when I was still in India and he was here,” said Dr. Agnihotri. “He’s always been one step ahead of me and I’ve always just kind of followed in his footsteps.”

Ghai was part of the medical team that opened the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center in 2013. Dr. Agnihotri joined in January bringing their friendship full circle.

“I think it’s a blessing to be surrounded by people you really love and admire,” said Dr. Ghai. “I really want him to move to Bakersfield. He’s driving from Valencia, and that’s hard.”

“I think his family, his wife are also trying to persuade my wife to move here,” said Dr. Agnihotri. “Honestly, I can see myself here in a few months, a year or two.”

You can visit the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center on Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. If you want to learn more, visit their website.