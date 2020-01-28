Local pastor says burglar has twice targeted his church’s vans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for the person who allegedly keeps breaking into a local church’s van.

According to police, the Rising Star Baptist Church on Wilson Road made a police report after, they say. their church van kept getting broken into.

The church’s pastor, Kevin Edwards, says someone broke into the van on Jan. 21, allegedly breaking the van’s glass and stole batteries.

Then two days later, Edwards says the same person came back and did it again.

Edwards says he has surveillance footage that captured the face of the suspect and wants them caught.

“We use our church vans to go pick up needy people, we’ve got church vans to bring people to church and we use our trucks for various things and for us to have to take money out of the church’s budget to buy batteries again, broken windows and stealing the tape decks, that could be very costly,” he said.

Edwards says the church is accepting donations to help with the costs.

If you’d like to donate, you can head to Rising Star Baptist Church at 3421 Wilson Road.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.