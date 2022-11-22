BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Bakersfield City Ballet and the Bakersfield SPCA teamed up for an adorable photo shoot to promote their next show and the pups at the shelter.

This is an increasingly popular trend in the dance community and among animal shelters, where the ballerinas and rescuers come together in a peer-to-peer fundraising effort.

“We jump at any opportunity to be able to get into costume and the Nutcracker is such a beloved tradition in the dance world that we will celebrate Nutcracker any time of year! Whether that be in July, or in December, it’s just a treat to bring that to our community to hopefully inspire future generations of dancers and share our love and passion with the community,” Erica Ueberroth, artistic director of the Bakersfield City Ballet, said.

You can see all the dancers from the Bakersfield City Ballet at the Civic Dance Center’s 39th annual production of the Nutcracker at Mechanics Bank Theater from Dec. 9 through 11.

This year they’ll be dancing to live music by the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are on sale now through the Mechanics Bank Theater Box office.

All these pups are available for adoption at the Bakersfield SPCA too. Just head to their website.