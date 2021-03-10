Local organizations provide support and resources for survivors of sexual assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Surviving something as traumatic as a sexual assault or rape can lead to emotional distress and defeat. For anyone in Kern County who has survived a rape or sexual assault, there are two local organizations dedicated to helping you.

“That type of violent crime is a traumatic experience, and untreated trauma turns into post-traumatic stress, it just does,” said Louis Gill, CEO of the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault. “It can affect your relationships, it can affect your future.”

Gill’s organization works alongside the Family Justice Center to provide counseling and other services to sexual assault survivors. Both organizations are in central Bakersfield and have open-door policies – anyone can walk in during work hours for help.

“Whatever the individual feels they want to do, they get to self-direct. and if they don’t want to disclose, that’s theirs,” Gill said. “But I would strongly encourage them to reach out to the alliance and get some help, because they deserve to heal.”

Each agency offers confidential individual or group counseling. They can help you file a police report if you want an investigation done. The Alliance also can send an advocate to give you moral support if you choose to get a forensic examination.

“It is a physical examination, it’s a swabbing also, taking photos and logging any marks they have on their body,” said Cindy Lyday with the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.

The exam takes a few hours. Bakersfield Police says it’s best to do this within 72 hours in order to have the DNA evidence analyzed in a crime lab. But even if you come in weeks after the assault, the exam can reveal other evidence that can be useful.

“People might not remember what happened in their assault, they may black out,” Lyday said. “So when they start telling their story to law enforcement, it might not be in sequential order. It might not make sense. So that advocate is there to say that’s completely normal.”

The Rape Abuse, and Incest National Network lists several ways to help if you’re a witness to sexual assault. You can also provide a witness statement to police if an investigation is conducted.

