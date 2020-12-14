Local organizations holding Christmas food, toy giveaways

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With Christmas less than two weeks, local organizations have begun giving away food, toys and more to children and families in the community.

Here’s a look at some of the events on tap over the coming weeks:

WEDNESDAY

The Bakersfield Police Department, in collaboration with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and High Desert Distribution, will be distributing 500 baskets of food to residents in the community as part of its annual Family-to-Family Christmas basket program. The food will be handed out on Wednesday starting at 7:15 a.m. Officers and deputies will meet at High Desert Distribution, located at 5101 District Blvd., to begin delivery of the food baskets to families in need. All referrals have been submitted by staff from each agency, according to the department.

SATURDAY

Upside Academy Inc. is holding a drive-thru Christmas in the Neighborhood event on Saturday. Upside Academy will be giving away Christmas boxes containing activity bundles, masks, games, candy, fruit and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds, located at 1142 S. P St. One Christmas Box will be given per vehicle and entry is first-come, first-serve. This is the seventh-annual Christmas in the Neighborhood event for Upside Academy, Inc. The community is asked to enter through the Ming Avenue parking lot and to stay in their vehicles. For more information on Upside Academy, Inc., visit their website.

The Kern Kiwanis Club of Bakersfield will hold its annual Christmas Party for kids in partnership with the Salvation Army on Saturday. The drive-thru event will take place from 2-3 p.m. in the parking lot at the Salvation Army Bakersfield Corps Community Center, located at 4417 Wilson Rd. About 50 children and families will receive holiday stockings filled with candy and other goodies. The event is made possible through fundraising events held throughout the year and generous donations to the Kiwanis Club of Kern and Bakersfield Foundation.

SUNDAY