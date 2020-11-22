Local organizations hold drive-thru food giveaways for Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Thanksgiving is around the corner and there are some opportunities to get your hands on a free turkey. The pandemic has put a halt too many holiday events this year. But several organizations still found ways to lend a helping hand to the Bakersfield community.

Local organizations had to modify their food giveaways this year into drive-thru events. Hundreds still came out to get a free meal and waited in long lines of cars. Fat Wing and Upside Academy organized one drive-thru at Greater Harvest Christian Center. They had 350 turkeys and handed them all out after only 40 minutes.

“It’s even more important to do it this year,” said Deanna Lewis, Owner of Fat Wing Inc. “Pandemic so many families are struggling. So much job loss. So much human loss during this COVID season. So we just wanted to see what way we could bring it back even though we weren’t able to actually have lines and shake hands and give out hot coco like we do every year. But we came up with the creative drive-thru method and it worked.”

Lucas Contreras held his annual turkey and ham giveaway in East Bakersfield. This time – in the parking lot of the dollar general on Niles Street. A DJ from a local radio station performed as Contreras and others handed out over 300 turkeys and hams.

“The community needs it,” Contreras said. “So that’s why I chose this area in particular. This side of town seems to always be forgotten. So I wanted to make sure that we didn’t forget.”

Pacific health education center planned a pull-up and pickup drive-thru at Bakersfield High School. Bakersfield police alongside various health organizations handed out food and other resources to families who drove in. The line of cars extended from California to Truxtun Avenue.

“That’s what we dont see enough of,” said Travis Tramel, the Organizer of Pull-up and Pick-up Drive-thru. “Is other people willing to give up themselves to help others who are in need. Like I said there was no criteria of income anything. We don’t even ask those questions. We don’t care about those questions. All we know is everybody needs a helping hand.”

If you missed these events today – there are more happening tomorrow and throughout the week. We have information for all of those events here.