Local organizations celebrating National Day of Prayer on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday is the National Day of Prayer, and several local organizations are holding events this week in celebration.

In Bakersfield, there will be a gathering at noon at the Liberty Bell, located at 1415 Truxtun Ave., to pray for the city and the nation. In Delano, the Chamber of Commerce and the city are partnering for an event at 6 p.m. at the First Assembly of God, located at 2222 9th Ave.

Wasco is also holding a Day of Prayer. Mayor Alex Garcia, the Recreation and Parks District and other organizations are partnering for the event, which takes place at 6 p.m. at 15th and D streets.