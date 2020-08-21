Local organizations asking for donations to deliver to seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of local organizations is asking for donations to deliver to seniors staying at home during the pandemic and who can’t leave to buy food or other necessities.

The group, which includes the Bakersfield Association of REALTORS, CityServe and Kern County Aging and Adult Services, is asking for non-perishable food, water, paper goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies and gift cards.

Donations can be dropped off at Bakersfield Association of REALTORS at 2300 Bahamas Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Click here to sign up as a volunteer to package donations or deliver to seniors.