BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Kern County Organization is spreading Awareness for Domestic Survivors this month with the help of an annual Barbecue.

The Barbecue set for Wednesday happens every year but the difference this year is it is hosted by the “Open Door Network,” a product of the merger of the Bakersfield Homeless Center and Alliance Against Family Violence.

The Bakersfield Homeless Center and The Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault are both centers that provide services to the county’s most vulnerable populations.

After merging in July as “The Open Door Network, ” the new organization serves as a lead provider of emergency shelter and supportive services in Kern County. A growing need in this community shares their Community Engagement Specialist Marvin Luna.

“Just in kern county, nearly 9,000 calls were made to law enforcement last year, 1/4 of women are victims of domestic violence, so it’s a huge problem, and we’re doing everything we can to combat it especially raising awareness with events like these,” said Luna.

To help, The Open Door Network has an “Alliance BBQ” to spread awareness about domestic violence, but according to Luna, it does much more.

“Having these events, being engaged in the community kind of does make it something that’s easier to be talked about and not kept under wraps […] Most importantly, it’s to collect funds to aid domestic violence victims, sexual assault victims, human trafficking victims, and child abuse victims. All this money just goes to improving our services and having more staff available to assist anyone who might need it,” said Luna.

The Barbecue is from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday outside the KGET studio at 22nd and L street in Downtown Bakersfield.