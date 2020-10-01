Local organization ‘paying it forward’ to struggling non-profits

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)– As non-profits continue to postpone or move their fundraisers virtual, so has the annual Diamonds and Denim event. This is M.A.R.E.’s big fundraiser, but because of coronavirus, they are changing their plans, and paying it forward.

M.A.R.E. therapeutic riding stables M.A.R.E. therapeutic riding stables helping those with disabilities

From October 3rd through the 10th, they will hold an online silent auction, which will benefit seven additional non-profits. Those organizations are going to receive one-hundred percent of the proceeds.

Those non-profits include the Wounded Heroes Fund, League of Dreams, Noel Alexandria Foundation, Hoffman Hospice, All Seated in a Barn, JJ’s Legacy and CASA.

M.A.R.E.’s virtual fundraiser kicks off this Saturday and will close October 10th. If you would like to register or donate.

