Local organization is warming hearts and filling bellies with a cool idea



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community fridges have been popping up in big cities all around, and now one local activist organization is trying to tackle hunger in Bakersfield.



In The Field 661 is a local organization that started up last August. Every weekend they go out to different encampments all over town and deliver sack lunches and care packages.

But now, they are trying to take steps to reduce the number of those left hungry in Bakersfield with a community fridge. Organizers say they have all of the resources needed, they just need a business or church to sponsor the fridge.



“It’s a good way to address hunger in Bakersfield. Bakersfield has the highest food hardship rate in the US, period,” said Azeem Hussaini, co-leader of In The Field 661. “So even over Oakland and Los Angeles, and places like that, Bakersfield has the highest rate of food hardships, so a community fridge is a way to address that.”

In The Field 661 says the fridge is a pretty straightforward and simple concept, it’s completely anonymous and open to everyone. The idea is to take what you need, leave what you don’t need. But in order for this idea to become a reality, the organization needs a location for the fridge. Their goal is to help the community and make sure no stomachs are left empty.



If you’re interested in helping out or getting involved you can reach In The Field 6-6-1 on Instagram or Twitter.