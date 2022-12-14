BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The oil rig worker caught in a devastating explosion that left him riddled with injuries appeared digitally in court today.

Leo Andrade was actually on parole at the time of the accident and today his lawyer asked the court to terminate the remainder of his parole due to his extensive injuries.

Andrade has less than three months of his parole to serve but because of his injuries from the explosion, that’s complicated things. He can’t climb the stairs to his assigned halfway home so he’ll technically be breaking his parole.

Leo Andrade cannot walk because of injuries sustained in the explosion but he still has a pair of armed correctional officers watching him 24 hours a day seven days a week outside his room at Kern Medical.

About 10 years ago Leo Andrade was convicted for robbery. He served his time in prison and has been on parole ever since. His lawyer, David Torres says Andrade should have his parole ended now.

“To ask the court to terminate parole because this gentleman cannot walk. He sustained serious injuries to his legs. He won’t be ambulatory enough for six months to even a year,” Torres said.

The judge, Brian McNamara said the taxpayer has liability to provide health care coverage to Andrade and this would be an issue to terminate his parole sentence but a representative from MMI Services said the company’s health insurance will cover Andrade in the city’s place.

In an exclusive statement with MMI Services it reads, “We are investigating what caused this accident and we are fully cooperating with Cal/OSHA and E&B’s investigations… We need to know exactly what happened so we can make sure it never happens again.”

Judge McNamara ruled in Andrade’s favor but instead of the parole ending early the court would reconvene on Jan. 17.

In the meantime, Andrade will be required to have a tracking bracelet and is approved for physical therapy. The stationed guards will be removed and Andrade’s wife and rest of his family will be allowed to visit for however long they want if they follow hospital guidelines.



“It’s just a weight off all of our shoulders. It was tough losing the contact with him and having to follow protocol but now it’s another right foot forward,” Leo’s wife Danielle Andrade said.

Danielle said Leo is slowly recovering. She also said he’s struggling with breathing and talking but that doctors said with time and effort he will get better.