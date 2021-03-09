Local officials react to Newsom’s State of the State address

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom following his State of the State address Tuesday, saying Californians have suffered immensely under his leadership.

“While I appreciate the governor’s optimism about the people of California, his speech was nothing short of an alternative reality on the state of our state. The truth is, under his one-man rule, Californians have suffered immensely, businesses have closed, families have fled, nursing home residents have died, church services were banned, and children continue to suffer,” Grove said in a news release.

“The governor failed to point out how his policies are taking nearly a million acres of the world’s richest farmland out of production, shuttering entire industries, and leaving workers without a way to put food on the table,” she added. “Californians deserve better and I continue to call on the governor to adopt commonsense solutions that address these harsh realities.”

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) released the following statement about the governor’s speech.

“This pandemic has clearly revealed problems created by Sacramento’s policies and failed leadership. Many California residents fled this state during the pandemic because they lost hope that Sacramento can solve the persistent problems that plague our everyday lives.

“The failures of state government is evident in the millions of unemployed Californians experiencing the ineptitude of our state’s unemployment bureaucracy and the many small businesses that have shut down permanently. The reality is that California is now known for not being able to do the basics, despite all of the Governor’s rhetoric. We are way overdue for getting back to the basics and doing better for those who call California home.”

Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) shared a more optimistic view after the address:

“Tonight, the Governor’s first ever virtual State-of-the-State address showcased a roadmap for getting California back on track as we turn the corner on the pandemic. This has been a tragic and challenging year for so many Californians but there is light at the end of the tunnel as we expand the vaccine rollout, get kids safely back in school, provide direct stimulus to working families and small business owners, and ensure that hundreds-of-thousands of new vaccine doses are prioritized for the communities that need them most, like those here in the Central Valley. I look forward to the hard work ahead as we continue to create a brighter future for all Californians.”

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) said she, like the governor, believes in the people of California.

“As the State Senator representing the 14th Senate District, I appreciate that the Governor recognizes the sacrifices the people of the Central Valley continue to make for all Californians,” Hurtado said. “The Governor is correct — the Valley feeds the world, and climate change is impacting every aspect of our lives. We can, and must, do better — and like the Governor, I believe in the people of California. I have no doubt that when we adequately invest in people, the dream becomes reality.”