Local officers stake out roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts locations for fundraiser

Local police officers stood on the rooftops of Dunkin’ Donuts shops today to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California.

Local officers could be found staked out on top of shops in Bakersfield, Tehachapi and Lebec from 6-10 a.m. on Thursday. The event was part of a statewide effort to raise money for the Special Olympics, with officers across the state participating.

Those who made a donation received a free coffee coupon for a future visit to a Dunkin’ Donuts location.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a worldwide campaign that has raised nearly $750 million dollars and includes over 97,000 officers.