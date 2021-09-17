Local nonprofits holding food distribution Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local nonprofit In the Field 661 is teaming up with The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity‘s Youth Advisory Council to hand out meals, along with health and hygiene packages on Saturday.
It’s happening Sept. 18 from 1-5 p.m. while supplies last. If you or someone you know is in need of food the groups say you are encouraged to come out. Organizers were collecting donations for their community support drive throughout the past two weeks.
The Center is located at 902 18th St.