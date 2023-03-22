BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Firefighter’s Historical Society partnered with the Bakersfield Roasting Company to raise money for the Bakersfield Firefighters’ Museum.

If you are interested you can pre-order a 12-ounce bag of special light, medium or dark roast between March 22 and April 8, with 40% of the proceeds going into the museum project.

“Our process has been amazing. I’ve been our president, Jason Johnson has been doing a fantastic job getting this museum up and running.” Zach Priest, the safety center director for the Bakersfield Firefighter’s Historical Society told 17 News about the collaboration. “The community has backed us tremendously, and it’s been really wonderful to partner with another nonprofit bigger Roasting Company.” Priest said.

The coffee products will be available for pickup on April 14 and 15 at the Bakersfield Fire Museum at 2020 G St.

