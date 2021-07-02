Local non-profit Verily Cares holding pop-up fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Next weekend, local non-profit organization “Verily Cares” is hosting a pop-up resource and vendor fair that they say will be “free fun for the entire family.” It’s taking place Saturday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ranch at Greenacres 10332 Shellabarger Road.

Verily Cares is focused on preventing alcohol abuse and DUI/DWI related incidents. Their primary message is sharing a faith-based approach to healthy living and raising awareness of how lives are forever changed by alcohol abuse.

There is still space for vendors or other organizations who would like to participate. For more information please email lorimeza@linkprmarketing.com.

