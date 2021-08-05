Local non-profit helping kids through the grieving process from the death of a loved one

Bakersfield, Ca. (KGET)- For over 26 years now, Bristol Hospice has been helping kids through the grieving process after losing a loved one. It is through the annual Kids Camp, they are able to make it happen.

Kids ranging from five to sixteen-years-old get together and are able to talk about how they are feeling in a safe environment. Mady Broach, a camp doctor, says this is important for children as they are able to relate to one another.

But this camp isn’t just about the seriousness of loss and moving on, it’s about kids being kids. At Kids Camp, you get to go camping, participate in a variety of activities and most importantly, have fun.

If you know a child who you think would benefit from Kids Camp, you can find more information here. A reminder, any child can attend Kids Camp every year, until they are sixteen.