Local non-profit continues to help families going through catastrophic events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- Just under seven months ago, the McManus family welcomed their first-born child, Cooper. Cooper had one final check up before they were released from the hospital, when doctors saw a problem.

The doctor said he heart a slight heart murmur, but didn’t think it was too serious. They decided to do some imaging of the heart, just to be sure. About an hour later they got a call that there was something wrong, but doctors weren’t one-hundred percent sure what that was.

Cooper was airlifted to UCLA and there he was diagnosed with Critical Pulmonary Stenosis. In other words-,his heart valve wasn’t functioning properly. He wasn’t not receiving adequate blood flow, a potentially deadly problem. The next day that had him in surgery. Doctors conducted a procedure where they put a small balloon in his pulmonary valve, to help it open.

As all of this was going on, the McManus’s weren’t thinking how they were going to afford a tank of gas or even groceries. Cooper was their only priority. But, bills must get paid and that was a realization that hit them fast. Life was still moving around them.

In situations like this, that’s where the Mendiburu Magic Foundation steps in to help cover expenses that may fall through the cracks. The McManus family received gas and grocery gift cards to help ease the financial burden. They don’t know how they can say ‘thank you’ enough. The McManus’s feel truly grateful.

The best news of all, Cooper is now seven-months old and is doing great! He continues to grow on track and be a healthy baby.