Local musician reflects on the life of Eddie Money

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local rock, blues and country guitarist and producer Monty Byrom reflected on the life of Eddie Money who died Friday at the age of 70.

Byrom toured with Money for several years and received an ASCAP award for his collaboration with Money on the song “I Wanna Go Back.”

Byrom spoke with 17’s Jim Scott on the impact his longtime friend had on rock-and-roll in America and said Money had fans in fellow musicians like Billy Joel and Bob Seger.

According to Byrom, one night in Decatur, Illinois, Money decided to go to a bar and perform karaoke.

“Don’t tell me you’ve never been in a bar and heard a band that didn’t cover an Eddie Money song. We all did it. We were in Decatur, Illinois one night after the show at a Holiday Inn, checking in and there’s karaoke thing. Eddie says ‘Hey they got karaoke over there.’ I said, ‘Eddie don’t go over there.’ He goes in there, signs up and sings ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ and got third place … and then bragged about it.” Monty Byrom

Money stopped touring earlier this year.

He sold 30 million records over his career.