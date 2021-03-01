Local muralist Jennifer Williams-Cordova beautifies the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield has recently become a beacon for grand-scale murals, as artists home-grown and world-renowned use their pallets to decorate local communities.

“There’s so many walls that need beautification here, the need and the desire to add art in public spaces has really just increased dramatically over the last two years or so,” said local artist Jennifer Williams-Cordova.

The muralist has brushed her way onto local hotspots like Panorama Park, David Nelson Pocket Park and Mural Alley. Williams-Cordova said it’s been four years since she immersed herself in the community as a muralist and painter.

“I love getting to make art, but then getting to make my city [and] my community a more fun and colorful place is just a huge bonus.”

Her work can be seen around town with scenes that depict the neighborhoods they beautify.

“I think that’s really important – to get to know who lives there and who it’s for and really put art there that will mean something to the people that walk there every day,” Williams-Cordova said.

Williams-Cordova scored her first commissioned mural at Cafe Smitten in 2017 and now has a handful of walls bearing her signature. The painter tactfully designs each piece using symbols and images they represent. Her most recent piece was completed outside KGET studios on the corner of China Alley and L Street.

“You’re just on a constant journey discovering [the] creative process as you are making things, so I feel like this is just a constant journey for me.”