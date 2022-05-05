BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid a nationwide formula shortage, Chiann Wheeler has heard desperate calls for help feeding babies.

They’re calls she wants to answer.

“I have this supply in my fridge, or my freezer,” Wheeler said. “I decided if it’s needed, I’m not needing it, I can go ahead and donate it to whoever needs it.”

The local mother of two has more breast milk than she needs to feed her two-month-old daughter. More than 400 ounces sit in Wheeler’s freezer, and she’s already begun donating.

Through a milk donation Facebook group, Wheeler met a Fresno foster mom in need of milk. She’s set to donate several bags within the next week.

The Fresno mom declined an interview, citing an open Child Protective Services case, but says she’s immensely grateful to Wheeler for giving her foster daughter a better start.

Now Wheeler wants to do more.

“If it’s needed, and there’s a baby out there that’s hungry, then I’m more than willing to (donate),” Wheeler said.

She’s seen friends sharing posts on social media, trying to track down formula amid supply chain issues and recalls. She began posting, offering her milk supply to anyone that needs it.

“If a mom needs enough just to get her through a couple days, just until she can find the formula brand she needs, I have it,” Wheeler said.

As of this week, Wheeler hadn’t set up any further donations, but she’s keeping her eyes — and social media inboxes — open.

The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine recommends securing breast milk only through milk banks or reputable peer-to-peer sites. The Facebook page Wheeler uses, Human Milk 4 Human Babies, is considered a reputable informal site.