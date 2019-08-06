Local mother asks for help to reunite stolen service dog with her son

A woman is asking for help to bring her son’s stolen service dog home.

Mayan Muro and her son Isaiah Vargas were in their shop when a customer and his sone left the business, taking a 6-month-old dog named Mickey Mouse House.

They say surveillance video captured the dog being taken and police quickly found the culprit. But the man says a friend sold the dog for $100 at a Vallarta grocery store in Arvin.

Muro says they’re trying everything they can to find the person who may have the dog and hope the dog is returned since the dog has medical issues due to its size.

The dog may weigh less than two pounds, but the dog is specially trained to care for her son’s needs.

She said the dog is a comfort to her shy, timid son.

The people who stole and sold the dog are now facing charges.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the dog, you are asked to call 932-8703.