BURBANK, Calif. (KGET) — A local mother and daughter were shown on Monday night competing in “Ellen’s Game of Games” show on NBC and taking home a lot of cash.

Jennie Klassen and her daughter Camryn participated in the Stink Tank game and won. Klassen then went on to compete in Know or Go, outlasting the other contestants. She made it all the way to the final round, where you answer questions for money.

In total, Klassen and her daughter took home $75,000.