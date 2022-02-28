February is American Heart Month… but one local mom doesn’t need a special month or designation to remember how important heart health is, all she has to do is look at her son.

Weight gain and swelling, along with sleepless nights are all things you’re told to expect when you’re pregnant. But Tasha Cox never expected the kind of swelling she experienced that she says caused about 60 pounds in weight gain. Cox says the swelling was accompanied by a spike in her blood pressure. “I was even swollen in my mouth to where at night I would end up biting my lips and my cheeks because they were so swollen. But they told me that was all normal.”

As a first-time mom, she believed her doctor. Cox delivered her son on December 18, 2018. Baby Johnathan was a healthy, little boy. She took him home from the hospital. She never imagined she’d be back, only days later.

On Christmas Eve morning Cox collapsed. Johnathan’s dad called 911. Tasha had a massive seizure on her way to the hospital. Then, she coded. “When I woke up they talked about a possible heart transplant if we couldn’t get things better with medication. During that time my family had been called into the back room to be told that they didn’t think I was going to make it.”

Cox suffered from Peripartum cardiomyopathy or PPCM. While this type of heart failure after pregnancy is rare, heart disease is the number one killer of new and expectant moms and accounts for over one-third of maternal deaths. After about a week in the hospital, Cox got to go home with her son, but motherhood was not how she imagined it. “I had to wear a defibrillator for five months. If it would have gone off and I was to be holding my son, it would have killed him. So for the first few months I didn’t get to bond with my son like I wanted to.”

Cox wants expectant moms to be aware of their own heart health, so they can advocate for themselves if something doesn’t feel right. The American Heart Association says it’s important for women to prioritize their mental and physical health before, during and after pregnancy by exercising, eating well and managing blood pressure.

Cox will be on medication for the rest of her life, but it’s a compromise she’s willing to take to be able to watch her son grow up.

Cox will walk walk in the Go Red For Women luncheon and fashion show on April 8th, with proceeds benefitting the American Heart Association. GoRedforWomen.org has information about tickets, plus an entire page dedicated to living a healthy “mom life.”