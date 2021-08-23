Local marine reunited with his family after being deployed in Japan for 2 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local marine Joshua Abdallah is reunited with his family after being deployed in Japan for two years.

Abdallah graduated from Frontier High School and went straight into the United States Marines. He has been stationed in Japan since Aug. 2019. He was unable to return home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time he missed birthdays, holidays and even his brother’s wedding. This weekend he was finally granted leave to return to Bakersfield.

Abdallah’s family picked him up from the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday and they say they couldn’t be happier to have him home.