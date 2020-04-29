Bakersfield man runs marathon around Downtown block

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A Downtown Bakersfield resident ran a marathon around his block.

Due to COVID-19, Spencer Lawrence’s, a dedicated runner, plans were put on hold to run several marathons including the Bakersfield Marathon.

“I was going to run a marathon in Oregon but due to coronavirus, it’s inevitably going to be canceled,” said Lawrence.

So he decided to run a marathon outside his front door!

“So I decided to run my own marathon and thought this would be a good way to get my wife involved if I ran this short circuit around my own block,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence calculated just how many laps he needs to do. He said one lap is .22 miles so he needs to complete over 118 laps around 17th place townhomes, the equivalent to a marathon.

Lawrence’s goal was to beat his best time of 3 hours and 13 minutes. He ended up finishing with a time of 3 hours and 32 minutes.