Local man makes crosses for families of Route 91 victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On the one year anniversary of the Oct.1 Route 91 shooting, a local man continues his mission to make crosses for each victim.

"I woke up one morning, I told my wife I'm going to do something, I'm going to do something for everyone," owner of American Fabrication Kevin Russell said.

Kevin Russell started American Fabrication over 35 years ago, making things out of stainless steel or aluminum. A year ago, he set out on perhaps his most meaningful project yet, building crosses for the victims of the Las Vegas tragedy.

"I thought I'm going to do something that's going to make somebody maybe a little bit happy something they'll always have," Russell said.

The weekend following the massacre, Russell's employees donated their time and talent to making the crosses, or plaques, for those that did not want a cross.

Thirty-two crosses and two plaques have been sent out to date, all personalized with each victims favorite color, sports teams, sayings, anything the families want.

Russell's secretary Jennifer Kanges speaks directly with the families to find out what they want to remember their loved ones.

"I've had some of them of them on the phone where they are crying and they can hardly get the words out," Kanges said.

Thank you letters and pictures from all over the country fill a binder at American Fabrication, serving as a reminder of why they make the crosses.

"We touched them," Russell said. "We did some good."

Bailey Schweitzer's cross was painted teal, her favorite color, and found its home at Bakersfield Speedway, her family's racetrack.

Jack Beaton's cross was placed in his family's backyard, reminding his wife and kids of the "true hero" and "amazing father and husband" he was.

Russell said they are in contact with three more families, which would bring the total up to 35 crosses and two plaques.

He says they are having trouble finding and getting in contact with some of the victims families.

Russell said if there are survivors that would like something made he's happy do it.

If you know someone who would like a cross or plaque call 661-861-8495.