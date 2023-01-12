BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield mail carriers reported two separate knife attacks Monday, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Neither of the incidents caused physical injury, according to the inspection service.

The postal inspection service is investigating two robberies at gunpoint and two similar knife attacks that happened in Bakersfield last year.

Stealing mail keys is usually the goal of these incidents, according to the postal inspection service.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or visit their website.