‘Local legend’: Remembering McFarland High School teacher and coach Fernando Alaniz

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been two days since a beloved McFarland High School teacher unexpectedly died in the prime of his life. The school’s community now mourning the sudden loss, as key questions around the teacher’s death remain unanswered. School officials say Fernando Alaniz wasn’t just a teacher. He was also varsity basketball coach … but most of all, a mentor and legendary fixture in the lives of his students. The McFarland School District says no one yet knows why he passed away Monday afternoon.

The McFarland School District says Fernando Alaniz was alone in his classroom Monday afternoon … when staff members in adjacent areas noticed something wrong.

“There were no students in the classroom at the time. He fell ill,” said Aaron Resendez, Superintendent of the McFarland School District. “The staff that were next door heard some type of commotion, came over and checked with him.”

The school called emergency crews, while staff members performed CPR.

“Unfortunately, despite all of the efforts by EMS and staff, Mr. Alaniz did pass away,” said Resendez. “We’re all still in shock. Fernando was still young, in his late 40s.”

While we don’t know the educator’s cause of death, Alaniz had a long battle with COVID-19 in 2020 that became a topic of coverage in his hometown of Wasco. The Wasco Tribune says he also had asthma and diabetes, landing him in the hospital for weeks. Alaniz reportedly went to the ICU in Aug. 2020, spending days on a ventilator before gradually recovering enough to return to the classroom.

The Tribune says Alaniz was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, before moving to Kern County at age five. He had deep roots in both Wasco and McFarland.

“Fernando Alaniz is a local legend,” said Resendez. “Grew up in Wasco, was an outstanding basketball player. At some point in the late 90s, he and I worked together at Delano High School. He also worked for quite some time with the sheriff’s office, doing technology.”

He moved to McFarland High School to teach Business and IT in 2019, before becoming the school’s varsity basketball. The team played just a day after his death … beating Arvin High School by 30 points.

“I think they realized coach Alaniz would have wanted them to play,” said Resendez. “And they played their hearts out.”

Alaniz leaves behind his wife, who is an elementary teacher with the Delano Union School District, and their three adult children. 17 News tried to reach out to talk to Alaniz’s wife Tuesday … but she didn’t want to comment for this story. No word yet on plans for a memorial. If you want to donate to the GoFundMe benefiting the family, click here. Organizers say they’re using the same GoFundMe established when Alaniz was battling COVID-19.