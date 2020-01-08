Local leaders respond to Iranian missile attack

As the country waits for President Trump to respond to Iran’s missile attack on military bases in Iraq, several national leaders are reacting to what could potentially be the beginning of another war.

While history might be unraveling right before our eyes, the circumstances may be dire for the U.S.

As the country braces for President Trump’s response, Congressman T.J. Cox released a statement to 17 News:

“Tonight, I’m praying for the safety and security of our servicemen and women in Iraq. Their well being is my priority. I’m looking to this administration to provide leadership and guidance to stop this before it escalates any further.”

Congressman Kevin McCarthy took his response to Twitter:

“Tonight we must be united in the fight against terrorism and those who would do our country harm. America’s full support is with our courageous service men and women standing the watch.”

President Trump has not released an official statement. He is expected to speak later this morning.