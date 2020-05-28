Local leaders create video singing “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” as message of hope

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — A group of local community leaders put together a video of them performing the song, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” as a message of hope and inspiration.

They put the video together in hopes of inspiring the community during this coronavirus pandemic. It is also a form of gratitude to the healthcare heroes working through this process.

The star-studded lineup includes Senator Shannon Grove, Kern County District Attorney Chief Investigator Lyle Martin and community activist Raji Brar.