Local lawmakers weigh in on signing of the USMCA

People gather on the South Lawn of the White House for the singing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. (Jan. 29, 2020)

Several regional lawmakers are weighing in on the signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement today by President Trump.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who attended the signing ceremony in Washington D.C., said in a statement that the signing is “a truly important moment in our nation’s history – USMCA is a victory for American consumers, agricultural producers, our nation’s intellectual property rights, and various other sectors of our economy. It is also a victory for our communities and our state, which, under USMCA, will have greater market access to products across industries.”

Assemblyman Vince Fong thanked McCarthy and the Central Valley delegation for their work on the agreement.

“The USMCA opens up markets of two of our largest trading partners in the world to our Central Valley farmers and ranchers,” he said. “International trade is critical to the economic success of our region, and this trade agreement will help create more jobs and strengthen our economy.”

Sen. Shannon Grove, who also attended the signing, said she is grateful for the president’s work on the USMCA.

“I have worked with his administration to support the movement of this deal and I am grateful that this historic agreement has been ratified by the United States,” she said.

In December 2019, Grove was one of 26 state leaders from across the United States who signed on to a letter urging Congressional leaders to pass the USMCA.

Congressman TJ Cox also provided a statement today on the passage of the agreement.

“The agreement President Trump signed today is a good deal because of the changes the House demanded,” he said. “The administration handed us the keys to a Ford Pinto. We made sure Americans drove off in a Mustang.”