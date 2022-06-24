BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade giving states the decision on access to abortion.

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23), with House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01), and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY-21), released a statement agreeing with the decision.

“Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. We applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives,” McCarthy said.



“The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states. In the days and weeks following this decision, we must work to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures.



“The people’s representatives must defend the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for every American – born and unborn. As we celebrate today’s decision, we recognize the decades of advocacy from the pro-life movement and we acknowledge much work remains to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Governor Gavin Newsom also responded tweeting a statement introducing an initiative called the West Coast offensive with Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

“The Supreme Court has stripped women of their liberty and let red states replace it with mandated birth. This is an attack on American freedom. CA, OR and WA are creating the West Coast offensive. A road map for other states to stand up for women. Time to fight like hell,” Newsom said in the tweet.

Executive director of Right to Life Kern County Jasmin Bustamante issued a statement lauding the decision.

“The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade is just and long overdue. This is a day many of us in the pro-life movement thought we would not see in our lifetimes,” Bustamante said. “Our youngest and most vulnerable citizens will now be granted various measures of protection in states where all life is valued.”

“While we rejoice that many pre-born lives will now be spared, we also know that in California the Court’s decision has incited our pro-abortion legislature to action like nothing else,” Bustamante added. “Zealous in its mission to establish California as an abortion sanctuary that offers abortions at no cost and with no restrictions, the state legislature continues to push heinous bills through at an unprecedented rate. This is not the end of this battle as Right to Life of Kern County will continue to fight and protect the lives of our society’s most vulnerable citizens.”

