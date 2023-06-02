As the country awaits President Biden’s decision on student loans, officials are warning of a rise in loan forgiveness scams. (Getty)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office are warning the public of a common phone scam and are informing them how to protect themselves.

Officials said the police department received several reports of an increased scam targeting Bakersfield residents called “spoofing.”

“Spoofing” is a scam in which scammers disguise their phone number and the caller identification shows the call is coming from a government entity or agency, according to BPD.

Police say Bakersfield residents are receiving calls where the scammers have disguised their numbers as a PG&E business number and the Bakersfield Police Department.

In the incidents where the scammers disguised their number as PG&E, potential victims were told their service will be terminated for delinquent payment unless payment was made immediately, officials said. Bank and payment information was then requested by the scammers.

In the incidents where the scammers disguised their number as the Bakersfield Police Department potential victims were told they were the target of a federal investigation and unless they paid immediately the victim would be arrested, according to BPD.

In the police department “spoofing” incidents the scammer would identify themselves as the Chief of Police or a federal agent.

The Bakersfield Police Department advised the public to protect themselves from call scamming by:

Hanging up if the call is suspicious.

Never give out personal information, never confirm personal information or provide account information when you did not originate the call.

If you receive a call from someone saying they represent a company or government, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement or the organization’s website.

Law enforcement will never call and ask for money, bank information or nude photographs to resolve legal matters.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam where someone is calling a potential victim claiming to be Sarah Kimbriel from the Crime Analysis Unit, according to KCSO.

The person is asking for payment or personal information, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller is using the sheriff’s office’s main phone number 661-391-7500 and a callback number.

The sheriff’s office is advising the community they would not ask for payment, personal information, banking or payments for fees and fines over the phone.

If you become a potential victim the sheriff’s office advises you to ask the caller for their name and employee identification number, callback the number and reference the employee identification. This information can be used to contact the organization and determine the validity of the request.

If you receive a suspected scam call the sheriff’s office is asking you to call the office at 661-861-3110.