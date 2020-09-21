Local law enforcement urging parents to properly secure children in car seats

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week is CHP’s Child Passenger Safety Week and local law enforcement are encouraging parents to make sure children are buckled up properly. Bakersfield CHP and Bakersfield Police took to social media to share information about the importance of securing children in car seats.

All children under eight years old must be properly secured in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle. Children under two years old have to be secured in a rear-facing car seat, unless they are more than 40 pounds or 40 inches in height.

Bakersfield CHP is offering free car seat checks. Call the Bakersfield CHP office for more information at (661) 396-6600.

The Bakersfield Police Department is offering to install your car seats for you. BPD wants to ensure the community knows how to properly install them. Call the BPD Community Relations Unit at (661) 326-3056 to make a car seat installation appointment.